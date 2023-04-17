Mourinho wants 'special' 23-year-old Arsenal player at Roma











Roma have made contact with the representatives of Reiss Nelson, with Jose Mourinho’s men one of the Serie A sides keen on signing the Arsenal youngster this summer.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, with Atalanta also interested in the 23-year-old. Meanwhile, Rennes have made their move to try and convince the Arsenal man to move to France.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Reiss Nelson is certainly wanted by a host of sides before the end of the season. The winger is out of contract at the end of the campaign. And he has only made a handful of Premier League appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side this term.

Reports have claimed that Unai Emery wants to take Nelson to Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Brighton are also admirers of the academy graduate.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

But it seems that he could get the chance to move to Italy.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Roma want Nelson and have already made contact with his representatives.

Of course, a move to the Italian capital would see Nelson link up with Jose Mourinho. There have been a number of players who have gone to Italy and proved to be real successes.

Nelson clearly has a lot of talent. Mikel Arteta recently suggested that he is a ‘special‘ player. And of course, he has written his name into Arsenal folklore with his winning goal against Bournemouth in March.

It is going to be hard to convince Nelson to stay at the Emirates. Obviously, Arteta would love to hold onto him beyond this campaign. But he cannot provide assurances over the game-time he will enjoy.

There are some appealing options on the table. Brighton and Villa are flying in the Premier League. And clubs who can offer Nelson a key role are surely going to stand a decent chance.