'Special' Arsenal player tempted by chance to join Premier League rival











Reiss Nelson is attracted by the idea of joining Brighton, with the Seagulls interested in signing the Arsenal youngster this summer.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that the Gunners are in talks with the 23-year-old over a new contract with his current deal up in the summer.

It has been a turbulent time in the Arsenal first-team for Reiss Nelson. He has previously struggled with injury. And he has been out on loan. Mikel Arteta has struggled to hand him too many minutes this season.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

But he has already had a major impact on this campaign. It was, of course, his superb goal which completed Arsenal’s incredible comeback against Bournemouth in stoppage-time.

Reiss Nelson tempted by Brighton move

Arsenal want to keep Nelson. The Daily Mail reports that they are in talks over a new contract, and they had been hopeful of reaching an agreement. But he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

And one of those keen to sign Nelson is Brighton. Importantly, the Daily Mail reports that the chance to move to the Amex Stadium appeals to the attacking midfielder.

Of course, there is probably a better opportunity to secure game-time if he joins Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Having said that, Arsenal are going to be playing in the Champions League next year. So the more competitions they are involved in, the more opportunities there may well be for Nelson.

Much may depend on who Arsenal look to sign this summer. They will surely want further depth. And that may be in the back of Nelson’s mind.

Brighton have one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League right now. And if Nelson can secure a spot in De Zerbi’s plans, he surely stands a brilliant chance of realising his full potential.

He is a ‘special‘ talent. And it would be a shame for Arsenal to lose him. But with the Gunners now back at the summit of English football, there are going to have to be some ruthless decisions made at all levels to stay there.