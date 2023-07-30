Liverpool are not in talks to sign Paris Saint Germain’s 24-year-old Kylian Mbappe this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs who quashed any reports of an audacious loan move to Anfield this season.

Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Jacobs, who shared the update on Twitter, said: “Liverpool are not in talks with PSG over a loan move for Kylian Mbappe.”

This news comes just hours after Liverpool were reportedly said to be in contact over a season-long loan.

Liverpool fans at least had a few hours dreaming of ‘world-class’ Kylian Mbappe arriving at their club.

The move for PSG’s star seemed pretty unfeasible from the off given Liverpool’s spending already this summer.

Both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already arrived at the club for significant outlays.

And whilst the two were excellent against Leicester today, it’s unusual for Liverpool to spend so heavily in one window.

And with the likes of Darwin Nunez really looking to kick on this year and Cody Gakpo too, the move didn’t make a ton of sense.

Despite these talks being quashed, it has been a very positive day for Liverpool.

Their 4-0 win against Leicester City in pre-season reminded everyone just how much talent is at the club.

Photo by Xavier Laine/Pool/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister was brilliant as mentioned and two youth players also really impressed.

Both Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah will be hoping for first team chances and they look more than ready.

20-year-old Quansah impressed at centre-back and 17-year-old Doak continued to build on an excellent summer so far.

There’s so much to be positive about for Liverpool fans and this brief affiliation with Mbappe really shouldn’t be too much of a concern.

Liverpool’s opening league game away to Chelsea should be a real demonstration of just how strong the side are this season.

And although they are not being spoken about too much in the title race, they could surprise a few.