New Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai tried an outrageous shot against Leicester City in their pre-season friendly today.

The Hungarian was introduced at half-time and almost bagged himself a goal from just inside the opposition’s half.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Szoboszlai noticed that new Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen was off his line and tried an audacious lob only for it to be saved with a diving header from the keeper.

Liverpool shared the video on Twitter.

Szoboszlai joined the club earlier in the summer for £60m and is already showing his ability despite some injuries in pre-season.

Fans were treated to a brilliant display in today’s rampant win from both Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Plaudits for both new signings were pouring in during the game and Jurgen Klopp with surely be very happy with the day’s work.

Liverpool ended the game as 4-0 winners and will hope this form now continues until their Premier League start.

Klopp’s side face two more friendlies against Bayern Munich and Darmstadt before their opening league trip to Stamford Bridge.

Szoboszlai nearly scores outrageous lob for Liverpool

22-year-old Szoboszlai is Liverpool’s biggest outlay this summer but seemingly will have no issue living up to expectations.

The Hungary international took brilliantly to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and follows a similar path to Liverpool as centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And it does seem that Liverpool’s summer spending will not stop there.

Klopp’s side of course continue to be linked with Romeo Lavia but a new name has emerged in the last 24 hours.

Liverpool have been linked with a stunning loan deal for the Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

And whilst the move seems pretty unfeasible for now, it could be an extraordinary move should it gather pace.

And with how well Liverpool performed in their offensive display today, the club’s attack would be an incredibly scary proposition.

Their current number nine, Darwin Nunez, is really enjoying something of a renaissance in pre-season himself and will hope this is his year to shine.