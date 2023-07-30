New Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister looked brilliant in the first half against Leicester City in their friendly today.

That is according to journalist Ian Doyle who shared the update in his live match coverage.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Doyle lauded Liverpool’s attacking display and credited their new £35m signing as being at the heart of it.

Doyle said: “I think it’s fair to say Liverpool at present are a lot better going forward than they are defensively.

“But when they get it right then they can be devastating, even in a friendly like this.

“Mac Allister, by the way, is running the show.”

The update came at half-time when Liverpool were leading the Championship side 3-0.

Goals had come from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota to put Jurgen Klopp’s side in full control.

And with Alexis Mac Allister at the heart of everything positive in the half, Liverpool fans really have a player to be excited about this season.

Liverpool’s midfield reshuffle may have exceeded all fan’s expectations with the surprise departure of Jordan Henderson and soon to be completed Fabinho.

Of course, James Milner has also departed so the midfield is almost entirely fresh this year.

And if this season’s performances start anything like today, with a bit of added defensive responsibility in Romeo Lavia, there’s reason for optimism.

Mac Allister looked brilliant for Liverpool against Leicester today

It’ll be very interesting to see just how Alexis Mac Allister is deployed by Jurgen Klopp in his midfield three this year.

Curtis Jones played as the holding midfielder in today’s match which already shows how flexible the midfield could be.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mac Allister was deployed in both holding and attacking roles at Brighton and it seems Liverpool will have excellent options for a pragmatic approach.

Curtis Jones can be as exciting as any new signing this season and looked brilliant for England’s under-21s this summer

Even with Lavia on board, which Liverpool fans will hope to see soon, it’s not clear who will be in Klopp’s preferred three.

One Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting into midfield also demonstrates the luxuries available to the club this season.

Mac Allister looked brilliant for Liverpool against Leicester today, and that really could be the start of things to come.