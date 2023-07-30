Liverpool in talks for ‘sensational’ 24-year-old, he’s absolutely rapid

Liverpool are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over an incredible loan move for 24-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe.

That’s according to the Mirror who say that Liverpool may make an offer after a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal looks to have collapsed.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe now only has one year left on his PSG contract and it’s thought that he will join Real Madrid next summer when his deal expires.

And given the French club are keen not to lose their star for nothing, Liverpool are hoping this move may suit all parties.

Any move for the ‘sensational’ Mbappe could easily be considered the biggest move in Premier League history.

The 24-year-old France international is among the world’s best and would instantly make Liverpool title contenders again.

Mbappe has previously revealed that he spoke to Liverpool before joining PSG from Monaco.

Despite recently handing the number nine shirt to striker Darwin Nunez, Jurgen Klopp would surely jump at the chance to strike a deal now.

Whether such a loan move is realistic remains to be seen but Liverpool fans have the right to dream for now.

Kylian Mbappe may join Liverpool on loan

Should this incredible deal pull through, Klopp and Liverpool would have to consider the effect on their existing squad.

Liverpool’s front-line this year is already looking particularly powerful without the arrival of Mbappe on loan.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Diogo Jota and Luiz Diaz are nearing full fitness after missing a lot of last season injured.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez will now be more settled in Liverpool and adapted to the PL.

And Mohamed Salah certainly needs no justification.

It may be that Liverpool’s funds are better spent elsewhere this summer, and they remain heavily interested in Romeo Lavia.

But when a player of Mbappe’s calibre potentially becomes available on loan there does seem little choice for Liverpool.

There’s clearly still work to do in this window for Klopp’s side and it’ll be interesting to see if they can once again mount a title challenge.