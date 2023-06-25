‘Next week’: Arsenal plan on announcing Kai Havertz transfer in the coming days – Journalist

Arsenal are edging ever closer to being able to announce the signing of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

The German forward is set to sign for the Gunners in a big-money deal. Mikel Arteta sees Havertz as the ideal player to come in and either replace Granit Xhaka, or play as a ‘false nine’ up top.

Much has been made of Havertz’s move across London. Chelsea are desperate to bring some money into the club, while Arsenal are super keen on ensuring they strengthen with proven quality.

And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, a deal to sign Havertz is all but done and an announcement on the German is due in the coming week from Arsenal.

Arsenal’s planned announcement for Havertz comes as the club continues to work hard on a number of other transfers.

Declan Rice is the one that Edu really wants to get over the line, while Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also expected to complete a move to North London as well.

The Gunners came within touching distance of beating City to the title last year but dipped away as the season drew to a dramatic conclusion.

The Kroenke’s had promised to back Arteta this summer and so far, it seems they’re doing just that.

A big few weeks

This feels like a massive step in the right direction for Arsenal and the idea of them announcing Havertz this week will appeal to fans.

It’s a big signing and Havertz should do well. Lauded as being one of the best players in Europe after developing at Chelsea, Havertz will want to make a big impression.

For Arsenal, his signing might open doors as well. Seeing a Champions League winner make the move will convince others that the Gunners are a club to take serious.

The big question for Arsenal fans after this one will be ‘who’s next?’.