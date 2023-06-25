Arsenal believe they will win the race for Declan Rice this summer, despite interest from Manchester City lingering in the background.

Rice is a wanted man and up until last week, it had looked nailed on he’d be signing for the Gunners.

However, interest from Man City has threatened Arsenal’s bid in recent days. The Premier League champions are believed to be monitoring the situation, with some reports even suggesting they’d now moved ahead.

But according to Football Transfers, Arsenal remain confident in their bid for Rice and believe that in the end, they will win out.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal confident over Declan Rice transfer

Football Transfers claims that Arsenal are now back in the driving seat when it comes to signing Rice.

Indeed, it’s claimed in the report that City are yet to actually bid for the West Ham ace and will only go in with a proper offer if Rice makes it clear he wants to sign for them.

So far, all the indications are that Rice would prefer to stay in London and complete a move to the Gunners.

For Mikel Arteta, this will be music to his ears. Rice has been his number one target throughout the summer and the thought of losing him to City will go through him.

Right now, then, it looks like Arsenal might well be getting their man.

Time to press the button

This is an opening for Arsenal and Edu simply needs to pay what West Ham are asking. There’s no more time to be messing about or letting someone else in on the act, Arsenal simply must get this deal for Rice done.

It’s brilliant news that he wants to sign and even better news that City haven’t yet bid.

This is basically an open goal now for the Gunners and a chance they cannot pass up.