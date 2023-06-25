Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has raved about Bukayo Saka and his performances for the Gunners last season.

The North Londoners spent most of last campaign on top of the Premier League table. They were even viewed as the favourites to win it at one point, but Manchester City beat them to it in the end.

Saka, who signed a new Arsenal contract recently, was fantastic all season, and Arteta heaped praise on him in an interview with Marca today.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta raves about Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

There are very few players in the world who are as good as Bukayo Saka at 21 years of age.

The Arsenal youngster is one of the best attackers in the Premier League, and his performances for club and country over the last two years have been sensational.

Saka finished last season with 15 goals and 11 assists for Arsenal in all competitions. He starred for England recently as well, scoring a stunning hat-trick against North Macedonia.

Arsenal have no plans of letting Saka go, but Marca asked Mikel Arteta if the 21-year-old will cost a minimum of £100 million if clubs were to sign him today.

The Spaniard replied: “I have no idea. There are the little machines where you enter all the data and variables… and they give you the price.

“Saka is very good and very consistent. His performance and his numbers at 21 are crazy.

“He is very hungry, he wants to improve and he has an ideal environment to achieve it. If he had to choose something, it would be his ability to win games, and not many have that.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

If you’re just looking at right-wingers and you leave Lionel Messi out of the conversation, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is the best player in that position in the world.

The Englishman has carried Arsenal on his back for a few years now, and his performances have consistently been sensational for the Gunners.

Arteta has played a massive part in Saka’s development over the years, and Arsenal fans are convinced he will get even better under the Spaniard in the coming seasons.

Saka is now getting some well-deserved rest after what has been a really long campaign. He should be back in time for pre-season, and Arsenal fans can’t wait to see how much better he’ll be next term.