Newcastle transfer news: Hakim Ziyech ready for new challenge this month - Jones











Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is reportedly keen for a new challenge amid interest from Newcastle United.

That’s according to Dean Jones, who spoke to Give Me Sport about the Moroccan international.

Newcastle are currently fighting to stay in the top four of the Premier League and make a return to Europe next season.

They recorded another clean sheet last night, as they came away from Crystal Palace with a point.

However, they’ve struggled in front of goal recently, scoring just four times in the league since Christmas.

Kieron Dyer has backed Alexander Isak to start more games going forward.

However, it might be time for Newcastle to consider bringing in another attacker to help them score more goals.

Newcastle have been keen on Ziyech for some time, but haven’t made a bid yet.

Eddie Howe’s side are running out of time in January to act, with the window closing in just over a weeks’ time.

Newcastle keen on Ziyech, he wants a new challenge – Jones

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said: “I think Hakim Ziyech is the one to take most seriously at this stage.

“Newcastle are really intrigued by the possibilities he could bring to them; he’s obviously available, he’s ready for a new challenge.”

The £33m forward has struggled to play his best football at Chelsea.

The competition for places has seen Ziyech go in and out of the team in the past two-and-a-half seasons.

He started yesterday against Liverpool, as Graham Potter continues to try and work out his best team.

Ziyech was magnificent at the World Cup for Morocco, and showed just what level he’s capable of reaching.

It’s no wonder Newcastle are keen on signing Ziyech, although it will be interesting to see how Chelsea value him.

The arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke has added two more options to an already over-subscribed Chelsea attack.

It means the Blues would likely be very willing to discuss the departure of one of their attackers.

Jones has said that Newcastle are primed with an offer, and if Ziyech is also keen, then a deal should be possible.

Whether Chelsea want to strengthen a close rival in Newcastle is another matter.

