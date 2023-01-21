Newcastle transfer news: Dean Jones shares Hakim Ziyech update

By Giuseppe Labellarte











Newcastle United are “primed with an offer” to sign Chelsea ace Hakim Ziyech on loan, according to Dean Jones.

According to 90Min, the Magpies are considering a move for several attacking options this month.

Ziyech, who has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, is apparently one of the names on Eddie Howe’s shortlist.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle have moved Chris Wood on, the 31-year-old linking up with Nottingham Forest on loan.

As per BBC Sport, the deal also includes an option for the Reds to sign the Magpies forward permanently until 2024.

Meanwhile, Ziyech has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season.

And with the likes of Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk joining this month, the Moroccan has likely fallen further down the pecking order.

Several reports have been claiming Ziyech will push for a move away from Chelsea this month.

And Jones reckons Newcastle will approach the Blues with an offer to take the 29-year-old off their hands.

“The Madueke deal will probably trigger the exit of Hakim Ziyech, so that’s the next situation to look out for,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Newcastle are primed with an offer to take him on loan.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Solid, realistic option for Newcastle – TBR View

Ziyech is a good shout for Newcastle.

He’s an incredibly talented player with plenty of experience at the highest level.

The Blues will no doubt be willing to let him leave this month, so the Magpies should have no problem in negotiations.

The only major uncertainty revolves around the player himself. One report suggested the £100,000-a-week ace is looking at Barcelona.

However, Newcastle have so much going for them at present. They’re pushing for a Champions League spot and are progressing in the right direction.

With that in mind, it shouldn’t be difficult to convince a player to choose St James’ Park this month.