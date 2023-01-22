Kieron Dyer says Alexander Isak has to start for Newcastle











Newcastle United kept another clean sheet in the Premier League this season away at Crystal Palace.

Speaking on Sky Sports (21/1 7:40pm) after the match, Kieron Dyer talking about their latest performance.

The Magpies maintained their position in the top four of the Premier League with another point on the road.

Newcastle were the better side throughout, and Palace rarely threatened to score.

However, Eddie Howe’s side failed to really test Vicente Guaita and will be disappointed they weren’t able to find the back of the net once.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

With the January transfer window still open, Newcastle may consider bringing in another attacker before it closes.

Dyer has now suggested that it’s time for Newcastle manager Howe to start Alexander Isak in the league.

He believes the club-record signing’s movement can bring more to the side than Wilson’s currently does.

The £46,000-a-week forward has failed to score in the league since October, and may need Isak alongside him to help find the back of the net.

Dyer says Isak has to start for Newcastle

The ex-Newcastle midfielder was asked about his former side doing any business in the transfer window.

“When the ownership came into place, I thought they were going to be like Chelsea, buying this player and this player,” Dyer said.

“But, their recruitment has been fantastic, [Kieran] Trippier, [Sven] Botman, we can go through the team.

“So, they will wait for the right player that will fit their identity as a team, but hopefully it’s before [the end of] January, because they do need creative players in the final third.

Dyer was then asked about Isak, and whether he should be starting to help Newcastle score more goals.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

“Isak’s obviously had this injury, he’s scored three goals in seven which isn’t the worst.

“We were saying when he came on, he looked sharp.

“He was doing movements that Callum Wilson couldn’t do, so hopefully if he can stay fit, he could be the answer.”

Isak has had a long injury lay-off this season, and there’s a suggestion he still may not be fully fit.

He scored a late winner against Fulham last weekend, that was brilliantly set up by Wilson.

Howe has barely changed his starting line-up in recent weeks, and so seeing Isak start for Newcastle may not happen for some time.

A lack of goals could end up derailing their incredible run this season.

