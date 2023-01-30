Newcastle transfer news: Hakim Ziyech could join on loan in final hours of January window











Newcastle United could try and sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on loan in the final hours of the transfer window.

Journalist Keith Downie, speaking to Give Me Sport, has provided the latest update on Newcastle’s transfer business.

Eddie Howe finally got his first player through the door this window yesterday.

Anthony Gordon arrived at St. James’ Park as part of a £40m deal.

The young winger will be hoping to kick on at his new club after a turbulent final few days at Everton.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle’s defence has been incredible this season, with Nick Pope currently on a run of 10 straight clean sheets.

It’s lifted them into the Champions League places, and one game away from a cup final at Wembley.

However, they still need more attacking impetus to lift the club to the next level.

Gordon could be the player to provide that, but Newcastle will look at any last-minute deals to possibly sign one more forward.

Hakim Ziyech could be that man, and a loan to Newcastle may be possible before the window slams shut.

Newcastle eyeing last-minute Ziyech loan

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the Moroccan star, Downie said: “I think Ziyech would be the kind of deal they would potentially try and do last minute on loan [if the club decided to].

“I can’t see them spending money on a 30-year-old player. I would be surprised.”

The £33m attacker has attracted interest from a number of Premier League sides this month.

Aston Villa were the latest club to consider the ‘incredible’ forward in recent days.

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Everton also wanted Ziyech, and he would be a logical replacement for Gordon.

It’s hard to see how Everton will convince Ziyech to drop into a relegation battle considering his other options.

However, Ziyech certainly faces more competition at Newcastle for minutes if he joins on loan.

He looks less and less likely to play at Chelsea given the business they’ve done this month.

Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are both now fighting to start on the wings.

Newcastle are a seriously attractive prospect right now, it may be hard for the Moroccan to turn them down.

