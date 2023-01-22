Everton transfer news: Hakim Ziyech wanted on loan amid Newcastle interest











Everton are in real trouble right now, and yesterday’s defeat to West Ham has only compounded their misery.

Jarrod Bowen’s brace subjected the Toffees to their sixth league defeat in seven games.

The Daily Mail has revealed Everton are looking to improve their attacking options.

They suggest that Everton want to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on loan this month.

It would be an ambitious signing to bring in Ziyech, especially considering the other options he reportedly has.

Newcastle have been credited with interest in the Moroccan international in the past few days.

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Dean Jones has suggested that Ziyech is keen for a new challenge this month.

Newcastle are reportedly ‘primed with an offer’ for the 29-year-old, who has been in and out of the Chelsea side.

The Toffees now appear to be latest club trying to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

Lampard is reportedly a big fan of Ziyech, having played a ‘key role’ in bringing him to Chelsea in the first place.

Everton want Ziyech on loan in January

Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel tweeted about the potential move, stating that, “Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is interesting Everton, among other clubs, on an initial loan.”

The wording of his tweet suggests that Everton would like the option to make any move permanent.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is interesting Everton, among other clubs, on an initial loan. More on @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) January 22, 2023

Ziyech’s time at Chelsea could be coming to an end, especially after the signings of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke this month.

However, he started against Liverpool yesterday, and was in brilliant form at the World Cup.

Everton could certainly benefit from another winger in January, given their struggles in front of goal.

The likes of Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon are creative players rather than goal scorers.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The £33m forward would offer something different, as he’s much happier cutting inside and shooting himself.

He also possesses a wicked set-piece delivery that could benefit Everton from corners and free kicks.

Even though Everton want to sign Ziyech on loan, convincing him to join would a whole new challenge.

Frank Lampard’s side are in the relegation zone, and look completely bereft of confidence.

Problems off the field are affecting Everton right now too, and it’s unclear how much money they’re willing to spend this month.

Although a loan deal would be the cheapest option to sign Ziyech, his wages would still be a significant outlay.

Show all