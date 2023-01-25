Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery eyeing Hakim Ziyech with Newcastle keen











The Athletic reports that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is eyeing a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, after claims Newcastle United think they can sign him.

Eddie Howe’s side have been heavily linked with a move for Ziyech throughout the January window and Dean Jones claimed they are likely to make a move for the Moroccan star.

The Magpies are yet to add to their squad this month but Emery has been busy at Villa, with the club signing Alex Moreno and Jhon Duran.

Now, the two clubs could go head-to-head over the signing of Ziyech as Villa are considering him as a potential option.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Emery wants Villa to sign Ziyech

The Athletic reports that Ziyech is on Emery’s radar due to his ability to play across the front-three.

The Spaniard would prefer to bring in a striker as well as a winger, but the Chelsea star ticks a lot of boxes for the Midlands club.

Ziyech’s time at Stamford Bridge hasn’t exactly gone according to plan as he’s struggled to nail down a starting place after making the £33 million switch from Ajax.

The 29-year-old was exceptional in Holland and starred in Ajax’s Champions League run back in 2019. He’s been described as an ‘incredible’ talent but he seemingly needs a move to kickstart his career.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ziyech has been enjoying a run in Chelsea’s side of late but it’s unclear how long this will last after the signings of Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The winger starred for Morocco at the World Cup and certainly showed that he still has plenty to offer. He would be a brilliant addition for both Newcastle and Villa due to his creativity.

If Ziyech can rediscover the form he produced for Ajax, he could prove to be an astute signing for any Premier League side.

