Newcastle transfer news: Hakim Ziyech move possible, Anthony Gordon deal may block it











Newcastle United staff believe the club have a real chance of signing Hakim Ziyech this month, but any move will depend on Anthony Gordon.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who spoke to Give Me Sport about the Magpies latest transfer dealings.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently on cloud nine after putting one foot in the Carabao Cup final.

They’ll take a 1-0 lead into the second leg at St. James’ Park thanks to a Joelinton goal.

So far, Newcastle haven’t moved in the January transfer window, but that could change in the final week.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

If they want to sustain their charge on the Champions League places, they may need one or two new recruits.

An attacker seems to be their main focus, with Anthony Gordon currently linked with a move.

Gordon reportedly prefers a move to Newcastle over Chelsea, but a deal hasn’t been agreed yet.

The young winger could scupper any deal to bring in Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, as the transfer merry-go-round gets up to speed.

The forward now faces increased competition at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea being the Premier League’s most active club.

Newcastle move for Ziyech complicated by Gordon

Jones was speaking to Give Me Sport about the situation and said: “Obviously Hakim Ziyech is gettable.

“Some people I speak to at Newcastle and Chelsea believe that one has a chance.

“It will probably hinge on whether they do genuinely go for Anthony Gordon again, so we’ll have to see how interesting that one gets.”

The £33m forward hasn’t had the best time at Chelsea, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on.

Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke this month will likely limit his minutes even further.

Ziyech proved at the World Cup that’s he’s got the ability, but he’s always thrived in sides where he’s a key focus of attacks.

Newcastle have struggled for goals recently, and Howe could certainly do with a player of Ziyech’s talent to change games in an instant.

If Gordon comes in, then it appears Newcastle won’t move for Ziyech, although they likely have the funds to sign both players if they wanted.

