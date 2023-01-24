Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe could move for Chelsea target Malo Gusto this summer











Newcastle United have had a very quiet January transfer window so far with a week left to do any business.

Speaking on The Blues Brothers YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs has spoken about a potential summer target.

Chelsea are on the rampage in the transfer window right now.

They’ve already brought in the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Beniot Badiashile this month.

It looks like they’re not done yet, and are reportedly about to bid for Lyon defender Malo Gusto.

The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young right-backs in European football right now.

He’s already been linked with a move to Spurs, but it’s Graham Potter’s side that most look most likely to sign him in January.

However, Jacobs now says that if Chelsea don’t sign Gusto this month, Newcastle could try to bring him in.

Newcastle are keen to bring in a young right-back to learn from Kieran Trippier, and Gusto could be the perfect fit.

Newcastle could move for Chelsea target Gusto this summer

Speaking about the young full-back, Jacobs said: “If Malo Gusto doesn’t go now, then you’re going to have several Premier League clubs [come in for him].

“Probably Manchester United as well, Newcastle might come into the mix as well, plus lots of clubs from Europe as well.

“It’s all down to persuading Lyon to sell mid-season, they’re tough negotiators, and as a result the fee again will be deemed to be very high.

“Malo Gusto has been incredibly impressive this season, but is he necessarily Premier League ready right now?”

The £35m-rated defender does appear likely to be on the move soon.

Lyon are one of the best producers of talent in Europe, and have a lot of experience in negotiating good deals for their young players.

Chelsea’s spending has been free-flowing since their takeover, and Newcastle may never get the chance to move for Gusto.

The Frenchman is a level above the likes of Harrison Ashby who has also been linked with a move to St. James’ Park.

It seems as if Newcastle have missed out on Ivan Fresneda, who is now deciding between a move to Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund.

