Arsenal transfer news: Dortmund confident over beating Gunners to 'fantastic' signing











Arsenal have now made a £13 million bid to sign Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda, but The Daily Mail reports that Borussia Dortmund don’t think he’ll end up joining the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has been busy during the January transfer window as the club have moved to bring in Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

The Gunners will be looking to strengthen Arteta’s squad further before the window closes as they aim to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League. But Arsenal are also keeping looking ahead to next season as they have been heavily linked with a move for Fresneda.

The Athletic reported yesterday that the 18-year-old faces a decision between a switch to north London and Dortmund over the coming days.

Now, it seems the Bundesliga are actually confident Fresneda will opt to join them over Arteta’s side this month.

Arsenal bid for Fresneda

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal have matched Dortmund’s £13 million offer for Fresneda.

The youngster is expected to make his decision within the next day and he will be loaned back to the La Liga outfit for the remainder of the season.

Dortmund are confident that they have an edge over the Gunners due to their track-record with developing promising youngsters. Edin Terzic’s side will be able to offer the teenager a clear pathway into the first-team.

Fresneda has been described as a ‘fantastic’ prospect after a real breakthrough season in Spain so far.

It’s no surprise that the likes of Arsenal and Dortmund are chasing his signature. It will be interesting to see if the player feels he will get the opportunity to shine at Arsenal.

Dortmund have built a reputation for signing bright prospects and developing them into top players. But the Gunners are also building a vibrant young squad under Arteta.

