Newcastle switch attention to Ashby after failing with Fresneda bid

Newcastle United have moved out of the race to sign Ivan Fresneda, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Magpies have switched their attention to Harrison Ashby.

Eddie Howe’s men are on the lookout for a young right-back to provide cover for Kieran Trippier. They have been linked with a number of names, including Leeds starlet Cody Drameh.

It seems that they have made their move for the ‘fantastic‘ Fresneda. The Daily Mail reports that Newcastle attempted to sign the Real Valladolid starlet in the last few days.

Newcastle eyeing Ashby again after Fresneda bid

However, it is Arsenal who are now on pole position to sign the 18-year-old. And Newcastle have moved out of the race.

In fact, the Daily Mail reports that Newcastle are now focused on West Ham starlet Ashby. It appears that Ashby is heading for the London Stadium exit, whether that be in this window or at the end of the season.

As reported by The Athletic, the 21-year-old’s contract expires in the summer. And he is no closer to signing a new deal with the Hammers. So it would appear that an exit is on the cards.

Ashby will presumably be a fair amount cheaper than Fresneda. And the Newcastle hierarchy may feel that his contract situation opens the door for a potential bargain.

It makes sense for all parties to agree a deal this month. Ashby has not been in a Premier League squad since August. And he has not featured in the Carabao Cup or FA Cup this season.

West Ham appear to be preparing for his departure. And Newcastle clearly want to sign a young right-back before the window’s closure.

Perhaps it may not be too long before an agreement is reached now that the Magpies have moved on from Fresneda.