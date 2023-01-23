Tottenham transfer news: Chelsea about to bid for Antonio Conte wing-back target
The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are lining up a bid to sign Lyon wing-back Malo Gusto – who is reportedly wanted by Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs’ woes on the right-hand side of the pitch have been evident this season with both Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty struggling to provide what is expected from a Conte wing-back.
Djed Spence is yet to get his opportunity under the Italian and could even head out on loan before the window closes. Of course, Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro but the north Londoners are yet to meet the Portuguese outfit’s demands.
Another option that has emerged as a possible target for Conte is Lyon’s Gusto, with Foot Mercato suggesting that he is firmly on Spurs’ radar as they search for a new wing-back.
But it seems that Chelsea are planning to launch a bid for the ‘complete’ defender before next week’s deadline.
Chelsea to bid for Malo Gusto
Graham Potter’s side are planning to test Lyon’s resolve before the window shuts with a bid for Gusto.
The Ligue 1 outfit have a preference to keep the French right-back until at least the end of the current season.
Yet, Chelsea want to bring him now as they are searching for suitable understudy for Reece James – who has struggled with injuries over the past year.
Gusto has been tracked by Tottenham for a while, with 90 Min reporting that the north Londoners have been scouting the youngster.
The France U21 international has emerged as a first-team regular for Lyon over the past 18-months, scoring once and providing six assists in 53 appearances.
TBR View: Chelsea’s bid for Gusto could be good news for Tottenham
While Gusto may well have been an option Spurs were looking at, it seems they are prioritising a move for Porro.
Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Spaniard but if they manage to wrap up a deal for Gusto, it could leave Tottenham with a free run at landing Porro.
Of course, Conte’s men will still have to reach an agreement with Sporting but it could be made easier if Chelsea cool their interest.