Newcastle transfer news: Allan Saint-Maximin rumours angering the club

Newcastle United are reportedly angry with rumours that Allan Saint-Maximin is going to leave this month.

That’s according to Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, who took to Twitter to provide an update on Newcastle.

Newcastle have yet to make a move in the January transfer window so far.

They’ve linked with plenty of incomings, mainly in attacking areas.

Newcastle may try and take advantage of the turmoil at Everton and try and sign Anthony Gordon this month.

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is also on their radar, as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Newcastle are on the cusp of achieving something incredible this season.

They’ll take a 1-0 lead into the second half of the Carabao Cup after their win over Southampton last night.

If they can maintain that advantage, they’ll travel to Wembley for their first domestic cup final in decades.

Eddie Howe’s side are also in the top four in the Premier League, mainly thanks to their brilliant defensive record.

However, the goals have dried up recently, and it’s no surprise Newcastle have been linked with more attackers.

Newcastle angry with Saint-Maximin rumours

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards took to Twitter to provide an update on Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin’s stance.

“Two important updates #nufc [Newcastle] will not overpay for Anthony Gordon so #efc [Everton] will have to reduce ridiculous £60m asking price.

“And for a third time this window, there is no chance of Allan Saint Maximin leaving and he hasn’t been offered to any clubs.

“Sense some anger esp [especially] over latter.”

Saint-Maximin had a brilliant start to the season, providing two assists against Manchester City.

He scored a brilliant goal against Wolves before his injury problems reared their head once again.

The winger has missed eight league games due to fitness issues, but has come off the bench for every match since the World Cup.

Saint-Maximin still has plenty to offer this season, and it’s no surprise Newcastle are angry with the rumours.

AC Milan have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, as have Tottenham.

However, things can change very quickly when deadline day approaches, and if a huge bid came in, it may be hard to turn down.

