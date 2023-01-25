Newcastle just £5m away from Everton's asking price for Gordon











Newcastle United may be just £5 million away from a deal for Anthony Gordon, with the Daily Mail reporting that Everton are now thought to be willing to accept a fee worth up to £40 million for the 21-year-old.

It is looking increasingly likely that Gordon will leave Goodison Park this month. He has not had the best season. And of course, sanctioning his sale would leave the Toffees with some much-needed funds ahead of the final days of the January transfer window.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

It seems that Newcastle and Chelsea are the most likely sides to land Gordon in the coming days. In fact, the Daily Mail reports that the Magpies have now made a £35 million offer for the forward.

Newcastle just £5m away from Anthony Gordon price

Everton rejected the bid. However, the Mail hints that they may be very close to a figure which the Toffees would accept. According to the report, a package with a £25 million fee up front and £15 million in add-ons is believed to be enough to tempt the relegation candidates into a sale.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Daily Mail notes that Everton’s initial price was £55 million.

If Newcastle were willing to pay £35 million, you would imagine that they would have few qualms about offering the additional £5 million which would take them across the line.

Eddie Howe obviously rates the youngster. And he has definitely shown some ‘sensational‘ glimpses in the Premier League, particularly last season.

He has not been the same player for much of this campaign. But Newcastle are a side playing with a lot of confidence right now. And anyone coming in would struggle to not lift their game on Tyneside.

But of course, predicting what Chelsea may do in the market is about as difficult as it gets. So Newcastle must be wary of having him snatched from their grasp.