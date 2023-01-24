Newcastle transfer news: AC Milan interested in Saint-Maximin











AC Milan are showing interest in Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin as a potential alternative to Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb.

It probably is fair to say that Saint-Maximin is the one prominent member of Eddie Howe’s squad yet to improve under his leadership. Of course, the Frenchman was, for so often, the shining light for the Toon Army during the tough years where they barely kept themselves in the Premier League.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle have made several strides forward since then. But Saint-Maximin has not been able to make a real impact during this campaign.

AC Milan eyeing Allan Saint-Maximin

The 25-year-old has missed a large part of the season due to injury. And he has only managed one goal and three assists in the Premier League. Three of those goals came back in August.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

It would be a surprise if Newcastle had any interest in letting any of their key men leave in this window. They are fighting for a top-four spot in the Premier League. And they have a Carabao Cup semi-final ahead in the coming hours.

But it would appear that Saint-Maximin may attract an offer before the window shuts. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Milan are targeting the former Nice man after making a bid for Zaniolo.

It is not clear whether Newcastle would be open to discussing a potential deal. But it would surely take something remarkable to tempt them into a sale.

On his day, Saint-Maximin is simply ‘unplayable‘. And while he is nowhere near as consistent as he should be, it would be a disappointment if Newcastle let him go.

Certainly, you would like to think that they would have something special lined up in the market if they did agree to let him move to San Siro.