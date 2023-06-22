Newcastle United have been told they’re missing out on Nicolo Barella by signing Sandro Tonali this summer.

That’s according to pundit Craig Burley, who speaking on ESPN FC, believes the more experienced Italian is the better player.

Newcastle have already made their first move in the transfer window, signing young winger Yankuba Minteh from OB Odense.

He won’t be involved in Eddie Howe’s squad next season after being loaned out to Feyenoord.

Howe, like many Premier League managers, has identified midfield as the position that needs the most investment at Newcastle this summer.

The club have been heavily linked with James Maddison who would act as the connection between Newcastle’s midfield and attack.

After being linked with Nicolo Barella, Newcastle appear to be closing in on a deal to sign Sandro Tonali.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

The 23-year-old Italian is set to sign a huge contract to leave his beloved AC Milan.

Burley isn’t sure that Newcastle have signed the right Italian midfielder.

He was complimentary about Tonali but thinks his more senior compatriot could be the better player.

Burley thinks Newcastle should go for Barella over Tonali

When speaking about Newcastle’s interest in Sandro Tonali, Burley said: “I thought they were going for [Nicolo] Barella?

“Let’s not sit here and be shocked at £80m. Chelsea spent £60m on Cucurella, and transfer fees went bonkers a long time ago, we’ve just not been transported down from some universe and gone, ‘Oh, players are not costing £3m anymore’.

“23 years old, Italian international, Dom [Hutchison] has been very upset today when people have said he’s a holding midfielder when he can do a bit of everything.

“The one thing I would say is he could do with adding more goals to his game.

“But, he fits the profile, gets around the field, very good on the ball, young.

“[Bruno] Guimaraes is a different kind of player, then you have [Joe] Willock, you have [Sean] Longstaff, Joelinton.

“I think Tonali’s a better player. I think Barella’s probably an even better player, but that’s another story.”

Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Newcastle will have their reasons for signing Tonali over Barella this summer.

Given his age, Tonali arguably has more potential, although whether he reaches the same level as Barella is the obvious risk.

Tonali is a well-rounded midfielder who will allow Bruno Guimaraes to play further forward.

His ball-carrying is his best attribute and while he’s a decent passer, his defensive attributes need work, especially if he’s going to be sitting deeper to give Guimaraes more freedom.