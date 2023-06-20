Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle will push to sign £50m star this week

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Newcastle target James Maddison and this could be a huge week in deciding his future.

Newcastle have been very interested in signing James Maddison this summer, according to reports. With Leicester City relegated, the attacking midfielder will attract a lot of attention as he is a top-flight player.

Other reports have also suggested that fellow Premier League side Tottenham are also interested in the Englishman. Despite Leicester being relegated, the Foxes are still demanding a huge amount. Reports suggest they want £50million.

It is a big summer transfer window as various clubs who finished high in the Premier League this season are wanting to finish even higher next season.

(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Newcastle to push for Maddison

With multiple sides wanting Maddison, it is no shock to see reports changing on a daily basis about where he could end up.

Speaking on the future of James Maddison, Romano tweeted: “Newcastle will insist on James Maddison deal this week as they don’t want a long saga — he’s top target but decision has to be made soon. Tottenham are also working on player side, still pushing and into the race; no bid was submitted last week despite reports.”

It is good for Newcastle fans to see that the club are pushing to make a move for the player this week. They are showing the intent that they want to consistently battle for top four.

The Magpies also have a few advantages over Spurs, with the main one being that they are in the Champions League next season.

With wealthy owners and top European football, they should fancy themselves to be able to pick up a top player to help them push on next season.