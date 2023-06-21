Rudy Galetti claims Sandro Tonali has accepted Newcastle move

Newcastle United are reportedly “on the verge” of sealing a sensational deal for Sandro Tonali.

This is according to Rudy Galetti, who took to Twitter on Wednesday evening with an exciting update for the Magpies.

Links between the Magpies and the Italy international initially began surfacing earlier this month.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

However, speculation has really intensified over the course of Wednesday, much to the delight of the Toon Army.

The likes of David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have been suggesting that Newcastle are closing in on a deal.

Now, Galetti has taken to Twitter with arguably the most optimistic update involving the Magpies and Tonali so far.

The Italian journalist claims that Newcastle and AC Milan are set to finalise the agreement for around €75million.

In addition, Tonali has reportedly accepted the move to the Magpies, and he’s “ready to land” in the Premier League.

Our view

Wow. This is huge news, and Newcastle fans will no doubt be absolutely buzzing.

The Magpies have enjoyed a steady rise from the bottom of the Premier League into the top four.

This summer was likely to be exciting for Newcastle, and this potential move is certainly up there.

The Magpies already reached a cup final and the top four in what was supposed to be a season of consolidation.

If they continue on this trajectory, surely it won’t be long before they’re finally lifting major silverware again.