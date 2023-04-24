Liverpool have regularly scouted 'top class' Italian midfielder this season ahead of summer rebuild











Liverpool have got their eyes on signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer and have been keeping a close eye on him.

Italian midfield star Barella has been one of the standout performers in Serie A for a number of seasons now. His form for both Inter and Italy has caught the eye, and he’s been linked with a move to England on more than one occasion.

And according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have been sending scouts all season to watch Barella and compile reports for Jurgen Klopp.

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The Daily Mail writes how Liverpool scout Paul Goldrick has been making regular trips to Milan to see Barella in action.

Barella is well known to Jurgen Klopp already and the Liverpool boss has already spoken highly of him in the past.

Klopp has previously labelled Barella as a ‘top class’ midfield player. The Reds boss was impressed with the Italian after Inter Milan played Liverpool in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s interest in Barella is nothing brand new. Previous reports have claimed they were eyeing a £70m bid for the 26-year-old. However, the fact this new report claims there’s been so much scouting done, suggests Liverpool are serious on Barella.

TBR’s View: Nicolo Barella would be ideal for Liverpool

We all know missing out on Jude Bellingham will sting a bit for Liverpool. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t good midfielders out there as alternatives.

Nicolo Barella is definitely one of the better ones on the market. Inter would no doubt love to keep hold of their man but financial pressures could force a sale in the end.

For Liverpool, the idea of landing Barella and a few other midfielders sounds good. The Italian is a class act and while the PL is different to Serie A, he should have no issues adjusting.