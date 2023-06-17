Journalist claims Newcastle ‘definitely’ want to sign ‘complete’ £154k-a-week midfielder

Newcastle United have been linked with Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella in recent days.

Earlier this week, The Telegraph reported that the Magpies are looking to make a move for the Italy international.

The report went down well among Newcastle fans, whose side has been on an incredible upward trajectory.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Such a signing would be an incredible statement of intent from a Magpies outfit looking to upset the apple cart.

However, expectations have since been tempered, with Inter seemingly wanting a lot more than £50million.

Dean Jones has spoken to GiveMeSport about the Serie A side’s stance towards one of their main assets.

“This story progressed fast, maybe too fast,” he said. “The interest in Barella is definitely genuine.

“But as soon as I started checking it out at the Italian end of things there was a lot of scepticism that an offer had landed and, more than that, they think £50million is too cheap.

“I’m told he is valued closer to £70million but even at that number I’m not entirely convinced of his desire to join Newcastle or Inter’s desire to actually sell.

“This is one of those players I personally thought would be very difficult to ever get to leave.

“Don’t forget Newcastle have been briefing that their budget for this window is £75million.

“I think they will blow that budget to pieces it if this is a sign of the type of players they are going after.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Our view

As good as the Barella to Newcastle speculation was in the beginning, obviously we have to look at the finances.

The Magpies may have the richest owners in the world, but they’ve been spending shrewdly. Also, we’ve got FFP to consider.

Barella is a “complete” midfielder who is arguably one of the very best in the world right now.

The £154,000-a-week star is also in the prime of his career. Inter wouldn’t let him go for cheap.

That said, the fact Newcastle are genuinely looking Barella, who in turn seems like a plausible target for the Magpies, shows just how much progress they have made.

A few years ago, the prospect of Newcastle signing one of the best players in the world would’ve prompted laughter. That’s no longer the case.