Newcastle star Callum Wilson urges Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham











Callum Wilson has now urged Harry Kane not to leave Tottenham Hotspur – he really wants his England teammate to stay and win trophies with Spurs.

Kane hit a massive personal landmark on Sunday as he became Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer. The 29-year-old bagged the only goal of the game as Spurs picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester City in north London.

He’s scored a staggering 267 goals for the club and after making history over the weekend, some pundits have urged him to leave Spurs.

Danny Murphy suggested yesterday that the England captain would be better off seeing out his career at Bayern Munich, while Tony Cascarino has claimed that Kane should join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spurs talisman’s current deal is set to run until the end of next season, with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich monitoring his situation in north London.

But Wilson has told The Footballer’s Football Podcast that he thinks Kane should see out his career with Tottenham.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Wilson urges Kane to stay at Tottenham

The Newcastle striker spoke about Kane’s situation in north London after he became the club’s all-time leading scorer over the weekend.

Wilson was asked whether Kane needs to leave Tottenham after breaking the record in an attempt to pick up some silverware.

He responded: “I think if he was to achieve being an all time record goalscorer in the Premier League and the national team and stay at one club throughout his career, that speaks more volume than moving around where you have unbelievable service coming in left, right and centre. That’s almost like ‘wow’.”

“If I’m Harry Kane, I don’t care about winning anything,” Wilson added.

“If I’m record goalscorer for England and record goalscorer in the Premier League, winning a Premier League title is like yeah, I’d have liked to have done it, but if it didn’t happen I’m not going to be that bothered compared to scoring over 260 goals and nobody is going to break that record then.

“I wouldn’t be moving just to try and win something last minute. I think you have gone so far down the line, try and win it with Tottenham.”

Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

It remains unclear whether Kane is willing to extend his stay in north London, but The Athletic has reported that he is open to discussing fresh terms.

It’s refreshing to hear Wilson urging the Englishman to stay with Tottenham after many pundits seem to be of the opinion that he needs to leave.

Kane has arguably already cemented his legacy as one the Premier League’s greatest ever strikers, despite his lack of silverware.

While Spurs fans probably wouldn’t begrudge Kane if he decided to move on, they will undoubtedly appreciate Wilson’s comments.

If Kane does opt to extend his deal with Spurs, he should be praised for taking what would undoubtedly be a more difficult route to winning major honours.

Show all