Tony Cascarino thinks Tottenham star should look to join PSG this summer

Tony Cascarino has told The Times that he thinks Harry Kane should look to join Paris Saint-Germain from Tottenham Hotspur to ensure that he finishes his career with several honours.

Kane became Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer on Sunday. His winner against Manchester City has taken him to 267 for the club, one clear of Jimmy Greaves.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Of course, Kane’s future is going to be a key talking point over the coming months. To many on the outside, it would be a shame if the striker finished his career without silverware.

Harry Kane told he should join PSG

Cascarino is one of those who believes that he now needs to cement his legacy by moving to a club more likely to win trophies. In fact, the pundit has suggested that a move to the French capital would be his best option at the end of the season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“If I were in Kane’s boots, and had the choice of all the teams around Europe – which I believe he will – I would choose Paris Saint-Germain,” he told The Times.

“They are filled with world-class players, are ambitious, and I think Kane could build a wonderful partnership with Kylian Mbappé. Together they would be formidable. Plus, importantly, the club has a real appetite to win the Champions League. That’s a trophy that carries real prestige and achievement.

“Going abroad could be a fresh and different challenge. The environment at top European sides is different to Tottenham too. Real Madrid win trophies in their bad years; if you don’t win a league or Champions League, it’s considered a failure for Madrid, likewise for Bayern Munich. Of course, either of those would be great for both him and the clubs. Whichever club it is, Kane has to put his foot down and move for the sake of himself.”

It would be a shame to see Kane leave for PSG – even as a neutral. Of course, he would win trophies. But none – except perhaps the Champions League, which PSG are still yet to win – would be as satisfying as any lifted with Tottenham.

His strike against City was also his 200th goal in the Premier League. He is now 60 behind Alan Shearer in the all-time standings. And given his current track record, he could overtake him in just a few years.

Given how much becoming Tottenham’s all-time goalscorer meant to Kane, you would imagine that he will have his sights set on Shearer’s record.

If Manchester City came calling again in the summer, perhaps he would have a decision to make. However, they now have Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. So it is hard to see them breaking the bank for Kane.

Perhaps a move to a PSG or Bayern Munich would be more appealing if he is still playing at an elite level at 34 or 35. But surely, staying at Tottenham would be more rewarding than moving somewhere where the teams start the season with one hand on the league title already.