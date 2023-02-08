Former Tottenham player now urges Harry Kane to leave this summer











Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Harry Kane to leave Spurs and join Bayern Munich this summer.

Kane hit a massive landmark on Sunday as his 15th-minute winner against Manchester City cemented his place as Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer.

The 29-year-old has now bagged 267 goals for the club in all competitions, taking him above Jimmy Greaves’ record which stood for over 50 years.

But the England captain’s future in north London does look uncertain at this moment in time, despite The Athletic reporting he is open to contract talks with Spurs.

Kane’s current deal is set to run until the summer of 2024, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United monitoring his situation.

Now, Murphy feels Kane would leave a bigger legacy behind if he moved to Munich and picked up a few league titles.

Photo by Pool/Getty Images

Murphy urges Kane to leave Tottenham

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Murphy claims Tottenham are a long way off competing for the biggest trophies.

“He’s not going to win anything decent with Tottenham, they’re nowhere near it, a League Cup and an FA Cup,” the former Spurs midfielder said.

“The thing is, where’s your options? There’s rumours about Bayern Munich – winning three Bundesliga titles and maybe a Champions League, which is possible as they are one of the best teams in Europe. And being Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer and being England’s all-time goalscorer and being one of the best goalscorers the Premier League has ever seen is still a hell of a way to be remembered.

“I think the trophy bit at the end, which is highly likely going to a club like Munich, is more beneficial to him than maybe breaking the Premier League record.”

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs fans certainly won’t appreciate Murphy’s comments but it’s undeniable that Antonio Conte’s side seem a long-way off competing for a Premier League title.

Nevertheless, they are in the middle of a process under Conte and if the Italian extends his stay in north London, it could go a long way to convincing Kane to follow suit.

Conte’s deal is set to run until the end of the season and Spurs will need to clarify his future sooner rather than later if they are to keep hold of Kane beyond the summer.

The Englishman will have just a year left on his deal by the time the next transfer window comes around and he’ll be 30-years-old by the end of August. But Daniel Levy will still demand at least £100 million from Premier League rivals.

Show all