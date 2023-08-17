Newcastle United are now looking at Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda as they continue to assess new defensive options.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the players Eddie Howe is targeting.

Newcastle have been relatively conservative in the transfer market compared to the other English teams who qualified for the Champions League.

The club are slightly constrained by Financial Fair Play rules and have made this clear throughout the summer.

Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento have all arrived for decent fees.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The one position Howe now looks like he wants to improve this summer is at left-back.

Newcastle have already been linked with the likes of Lewis Hall, Marc Cucurella and Kieran Tierney.

All three options have their pros and cons and appear to be available in the next few weeks.

Newcastle are also looking at Juan Miranda who has been a mainstay in the Spanish international set-up throughout his career.

He scored on his senior debut and has more than 70 youth caps across all levels.

Miranda could now make the switch from La Liga to the Premier League.

Newcastle looking at Miranda

The report from The Athletic suggests that Newcastle have watched Miranda already in this transfer window.

The deal would be complicated as Barcelona will earn 40% of any fee through a sell-on clause and they also have first refusal to sign him.

Given their current financial issues, it’s unlikely they would take that option up but would certainly welcome some extra cash.

Miranda has been highly rated during his career in Spain, with international recognition coming throughout his development.

Photo by Francis Gonzalez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Last season, he won more aerial duels (21) than both Cucurella (16) and Hall (7) which is something that needs to be considered.

Anyone who comes in will be challenging Dan Burn for his position in the side.

The 31-year-old is brilliant in the air thanks to his height and a replacement would need to try and replicate that aerial threat.

After looking at Miranda, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle end up making a move to sign him.

The young Spaniard would be a very good option but his price tag might end up being the deciding factor.