‘Dan Ashworth loves this player’: Newcastle would happily sign £60m defender now – journalist

Newcastle United were incredible at the weekend, and with two weeks to go in the transfer window, there’s still a chance that they could get even stronger.

Indeed, the Magpies still have more work to do in the transfer window, and a new left-back could be on the agenda.

With all due respect to Dan Burn, he’s not your archetypal Champions League full-back, and Newcastle may well want to upgrade in that area.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has discussed the idea of Marc Cucurella potentially signing for Newcastle, stating that the Tyneside club would happily sign the £60m defender and that Dan Ashworth loves the Spaniard.

Ashworth loves Cucurella

Bailey shared what he knows about the Chelsea ace.

“We understand they want another one, and I’ve been told two. A number 10 and a full-back on the left to cover. Kieran Tierney is a long-term target, but the interesting one is Marc Cucurella. He was linked in January, Dan Ashworth loves this player. If Cucurella wants out and Chelsea want him out Newcastle are saying ‘we’ll take him, we won’t pay his full wages, but if you want him out, we’ll take him.’ It’s something Chelsea will consider. Watch out for Tierney and Cucurella,” Bailey said.

Good move

It really hasn’t worked out for Cucurella at Chelsea so far, but a move to Newcastle could be just what the left-back needs.

There’s a reason he was valued at £60m just last year. He was utterly incredible when he was at Brighton, and if he can rediscover his best form, he would be a real asset for Newcastle.

Of course, he’s on huge wages, so this would be a difficult deal to do, but if Ashworth is ready to sign off on a move, it’s probably a worthwhile transfer.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the business end of the window.