Newcastle are now talking about signing ‘amazing’ player soon, deal looks difficult right now

Newcastle United have held discussions with Chelsea over the possible signing of 18-year-old defender Lewis Hall this summer.

That’s according to a report in the The Northern Echo which also outlines the difficulties attached to any deal.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The report says that Eddie Howe is keen to bring an additional defender to Newcastle before the window closes.

However, the side are reportedly already at their Financial Fair Play limit with a net outlay of around £95m this summer.

Newcastle are therefore exploring options for a loan with a view for a permanent move next summer – something that Chelsea are reluctant to agree.

Eddie Howe’s interest in bringing Chelsea’s Hall to Newcastle isn’t a surprise given just how versatile the defender has already proved.

Whilst predominantly being a left full-back, Hall has already been deployed as a central midfielder in the Premier League.

And although it seems Newcastle’s priority is at left-back, just look at links to Kieran Tierney, Hall could offer solutions elsewhere too.

Whilst Dan Burn has performed admirably for Newcastle at left back, it does seem an obvious area to improve the squad.

Neither Matt Targett or Paul Dummett are really pushing Burn for a start.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And although ‘amazing’ Lewis Hall is quite inexperienced at 18, he does have the potential to push Dan Burn across the season.

It’s interesting to compare any move for Lewis Hall against Kieran Tierney.

Two very different prospects both reportedly sought by the club on loan.

Tierney would surely displace Dan Burn, whereas Hall would provide a more competitive understudy.

It seems Newcastle would be open to either – the key is just to improve their options.

Whether they can sanction either deal given their FFP restrictions remains to be seen.

And although Newcastle have held talks with Chelsea for Hall, it doesn’t seem guaranteed that they will make an addition.

There’s clearly still work to be done for Eddie Howe, and you do wonder if more departures will come in order to help.