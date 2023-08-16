Sky Sports journalist says Newcastle are in contact with 26-year-old PL player’s agents

Newcastle United are apparently still in contact with Arsenal and Kieran Tierney over a move to St James’ Park before the window shuts.

The Magpies have long been linked with a move to sign the Arsenal left-back, but Keith Downie has now claimed on Sky Sports that there’s a ‘problem’ for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle cannot afford to sign Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney on a permanent deal this summer

Kieran Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, and that’s why he has emerged as a strong target for Newcastle United this summer.

The 26-year-old Scotland international is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League when he’s fit, but he’s much more suited to a traditional system

Arsenal, however, use inverted full-backs in their build-up, and unfortunately for Tierney, he’s not quite on the same level as Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber or even Takehiro Tomiyasu in that role.

Newcastle, who still use their full-backs in the old-school way, would love to sign Tierney, but Downie has claimed that the only way they can get him is if Arsenal change their stance and let him leave on loan.

He said: “It’s my understanding that Newcastle are looking for a defender, particularly a player who can come in and play left-back. Kieran Tierney at Arsenal is a player they have been interested for some time.

“Contact has remained between Arsenal, Newcastle and Tierney’s representatives this summer. The problem being, Arsenal would prefer a permanent sale of Tierney and Newcastle, due to Financial Fairplay regulations, do not have the money to put on the table right now.

“They would prefer a loan move with the option or obligation to make it permanent next summer. But, certainly, his skill set is one that Eddie Howe would like to see at Newcastle United. Certainly, Kieran Tierney is a player on Newcastle United’s wanted list.”

TBR View:

Tierney would be a fantastic signing for Newcastle United.

The Scotsman was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in Mikel Arteta’s first few years at the club. He was phenomenal when he was fit, but he now has no place at Arsenal.

A move away looks likely in this window, but issues with FFP could cost Newcastle a chance to sign a player who could become a superstar at St James’ Park.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince Arsenal to let him go on loan.