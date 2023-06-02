Newcastle keeping tabs on 'scary' Chelsea midfield target











Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on the situation of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to reports.

According to iNews, the Magpies are keeping a watching brief on a number of midfield options ahead of the summer and Onana is one of them.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen the ranks ahead of their Champions League campaign next season. Onana helped Everton stay up but could well seek a move elsewhere if the interest is concrete.

Newcastle keen on signing Amadou Onana

Since signing for Everton for around £33m, Onana has been one of the more impressive performers at Goodison Park.

He has attracted admiring glances from a number of clubs thanks to those displays. Chelsea are believed to be keen on signing the Belgian, while Arsenal have also shown an interest in bringing him to The Emirates.

However, one club he won’t be joining is Liverpool, which is something we reported on TBR just a week or two ago.

Lauded by Alex Iwobi as a player with ‘scary’ potential, Onana has been one of the few success stories for Everton in recent windows.

The Toffees face a big summer both on and off the field. New signings will be needed. However, keeping the likes of Onana could be even more crucial.

Big signings needed for Eddie Howe

This summer feels like a big one for Newcastle. They’ve done the hard part of getting into Europe before anyone expected and now the task falls with the board to help Eddie Howe.

The Mags will need better, it’s that simple. Europe brings fresh challenges and squad depth is even more important.

Onana is a player who would slot in nicely though. He fits the bill as well, given he is young and can only go on to get better.

For Newcastle fans, these players are who they want to see being linked. Onana is a top young midfielder and if they beat the likes of Chelsea and more to him, that sends a message in itself.

