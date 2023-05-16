Newcastle keen to sign ‘special’ £44m PL midfielder this summer alongside James Maddison











Newcastle United now want to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher alongside James Maddison this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who provide an update on Newcastle’s potential summer business.

It’s a very exciting time at St. James’ Park with just three games left to play.

Champions League qualification is in their hands after an extraordinary season.

The progression under Eddie Howe has been faster than anyone would have expected, with many members of his squad in the form of their lives.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, Howe and Newcastle will know they need to continue building on their success next season.

Playing in Europe, especially the Champions League, is going to have an impact on his squad.

Newcastle now want to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea to give them an additional option in midfield.

They don’t want to stop there though, and could bring him in alongside James Maddison who looks set to be relegated with Leicester City.

Newcastle’s midfield has been exceptional throughout the campaign, and the additional competition will only benefit the squad.

Newcastle want Gallagher and Maddison this summer

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Newcastle United are keen on Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield this summer.’

They believe signing Maddison may be more difficult as they will face more competition from elsewhere, with Tottenham previously linked.

Gallagher has previously been valued by Chelsea at £44m, which seems like a fair price for the 23-year-old England international.

The ‘special’ box-to-box midfielder showed what he could do on loan at Crystal Palace, but hasn’t kicked on at Chelsea.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

It’s been difficult for anyone to prove their ability at Stamford Bridge this season.

Chelsea’s squad is already too big, and they will need to move on plenty of players before signing anyone else.

Newcastle could benefit from this in their pursuit of Gallagher, who may want more guaranteed minutes elsewhere.

The project at St. James’ Park is one of the most exciting in the Premier League right now.

Gallagher and Maddison may not need much persuasion to head north in the summer.

