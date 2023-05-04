Green light for Newcastle to move for 'one of the best box-to-box midfielders' around - report











Chelsea are willing to listen to offers this summer for Newcastle United transfer target Conor Gallagher, according to the latest reports.

The Evening Standard states that Chelsea want to offload some of their academy talent who has broken through to the first team. This includes Gallagher.

Newcastle attempted to sign Gallagher on deadline day in January, according to the Chronicle. However, the deal fell through and left the Magpies waiting until this summer to make another move.

Football.London reported that Chelsea have placed a £44million price tag on the midfielder who made the England World Cup squad.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Newcastle target Gallagher

Gallagher has not been as good this season as he was last season when he was on loan at Crystal Palace.

At the Eagles, Gallagher showed he could defend and also score. This is the type of midfielder that clubs cherish.

Premier League analyst Adrian Clarke said his Palace stint was ‘such a roaring success that he must now be considered one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the country.’

With Newcastle qualifying for Europe and Chelsea not, the Magpies have a greater chance of securing the move than they did in January.

The only issue will be whether they want to spend £44million on him. They have an abundance of money due to the wealth of their owners.

The “extraordinary” star has shown he is a solid Premier League player. He also definitely has the potential to get even better.

It will be great to see Newcastle add some good depth to their squad. They have a quality team, but with them now needing Europe, they need to improve their depth. Gallagher would be a great coup for the Magpies.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)