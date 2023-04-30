Journalist claims Chelsea could sell Conor Gallagher with Tottenham reportedly keen











Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Chelsea could sell Conor Gallagher this summer, after claims Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him.

Tottenham will undoubtedly be prioritising their search for a new manager over the coming weeks following Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

But Spurs are seemingly pressing ahead with their plans for the summer window, with or without a permanent manager.

One surprising name to be linked with a move to Tottenham is Conor Gallagher.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Tottenham are reportedly keeping tabs on Gallagher’s situation at Chelsea and have joined a number of Premier League sides in the race to sign him.

Now, O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport that the 23-year-old could be one of the players to head out the door at Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues bid to trim their bloated squad.

Chelsea could sell Gallagher

Speaking to GMS, O’Rourke shared an update on Gallagher’s future at Chelsea and suggested he could be ‘sacrificed’ in order to raise funds.

“It’s going to a big summer ahead for Chelsea as we all know, with decisions that they’re going to have to make in the transfer market to balance the squad and make some money to meet FFP regulations,” the journalist said.

“Gallagher could be one of the players sacrificed to try and raise some funds. He’s a top player Gallagher.

“Obviously, he’s been very patient waiting for his chance at Chelsea because he’s had several loan moves before that. He’s had more game time under Lampard.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher has been labelled a ‘special’ talent following a brilliant loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

Despite his struggles at Chelsea, the midfielder has also been a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squad over the past year.

Tottenham are clearly in need of a creative midfielder, especially if a potential new manager wishes to switch up their system.

Gallagher would probably fit the bill for Spurs, but it would be a surprise to see Chelsea sell him to one of their London rivals.

Of course, Tottenham have also been heavily linked with James Maddison and it seems that the Leicester star will be their priority heading into the summer.

