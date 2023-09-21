‘Never got much credit’: Peter Grant says ‘outstanding’ player is Celtic’s unsung hero so far this season

Peter Grant has pinpointed one player who he believes is an unsung hero after his displays for the club this season.

The former Celtic hero was praising the performances of Joe Hart after the 36-year-old seems to have found a new lease of life under Brendan Rodgers and has made some vital saves for Celtic in games that, if he failed to make them, could have resulted in a loss for the Bhoys.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “The big thing is against St Johnstone, they had the two opportunities in the game. He had a great save for the first error from young Liam Scales.

“And then he had another one and then on Saturday at 0-0 he had a great save. But how many Celtic keepers have we seen do that at Celtic then the team goes on to win 5-0 and people forget it.

“At Ibrox his positional play was excellent. At Ibrox, I thought he was brilliant at that. He was just so composed. But his positional play behind the young centre-backs in the aspect of the ball going over their heads, he got a couple of clearances and never got much credit for it.

“I think his composure was excellent. And I don’t think people realise how much he helped Callum McGregor as captain. I really do. I think that was so, so important.

“Having a character like Joe helped you who’s been in the dressing room with big personalities and show that composure and ability.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hart still remains a very important player for Celtic this season producing some outstanding performances. With his contract up at the end of the season, Brendan Rodgers has two decisions he needs to make.

Either he persuades Hart to stay for another year or he starts to actively look for his replacement. Which, apparently, is a priority for the club.

Undoubtedly, whilst Hart is still holding onto the No 1 jersey, he will continue to give his all for the club. But a decision is looming for Rodgers and it is one that needs to be made soon.

