Celtic were reportedly looking to strengthen several key areas in the transfer window this summer.

In fact, TBR Celtic told how the club had four ‘transfer priorities‘ as Brendan Rodgers looked to strengthen for the Champions League.

We also told how Celtic failed to fill two of those priorities when the window closed and how one of those was the goalkeeping position.

Speaking to the media, Celtic goalkeeper, Joe Hart, addressed the rumours that the club looked to sign his replacement and was very philosophical about it.

Hart said [The Herald], “It’s probably down to my age – or something else on any given day. I know from my past as a goalkeeper that I’m by no means perfect. If people want to angle in on something specific, they can.

“But I’ve been around a long time and if you want to make an argument about why I should be in goal there’s plenty of those too.

“That’s why football has so many conversations. But it’s for everyone else to talk about. In my position, I have to focus on the things I can control. Everyone else is free to say what they want.”

TBR Celtic have said on numerous occasions that Hart will still be crucial to Celtic this season and that the fans shouldn’t rush to write him off.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He has already proven this season with vital saves against St Johnstone and Dundee that his presence between the Parkhead sticks will win Celtic points.

And his performance against Rangers was also crucial in taking all three points back to Celtic Park.

The day is coming when Celtic will have to eventually fill those big gloves but Hart is showing that that day is not here quite just yet.

