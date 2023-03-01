Naby Keita ready to leave Liverpool, belief he'll get big selection of clubs in the summer











Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is now ready to leave the club in the summer, with plenty of options on the table.

A report from German outlet Sport Bild suggests that two Bundesliga giants are battling to sign Keita.

Signed for £48m in 2018, it’s never quite clicked at Anfield for the Guinean international.

Injuries have scuppered his time on Merseyside, and he’s struggled to carve a role for himself in the side.

He was given a chance in midfield against Crystal Palace at the weekend, but once again struggled.

His contract expires at the end of the season, and there appears to be no chance of a new deal being agreed.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reported last month that Keita was likely to leave Anfield on a free transfer.

Keita now believes he can leave Liverpool in the summer with a number of clubs to choose from.

He could end up helping Liverpool bring in their number one transfer target in the process.

Liverpool midfielder Keita ready to leave this summer

The report from Sport Bild suggests Keita has no interest in a contract extension and ‘would like to return to the Bundesliga’.

Borussia Dortmund have already expressed an interest in signing the 28-year-old, as have RB Leipzig.

A reunion with his former club may be tempting to Keita, but a gap in midfield may be about to open up at Dortmund.

Liverpool are desperate to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is personally leading Liverpool’s approach to sign the teenager, who has plenty of suitors.

Liverpool fans would be over the moon if they could upgrade Keita with Bellingham this summer.

Keita could have left in January, however Sport Bild believe he delayed a move ‘because the selection is then larger’.

Jurgen Klopp may have blocked a move anyway, given he’s used Keita in nearly every match since Christmas.

He’s been desperate to find a solution to his midfield woes and given the Guinean a chance to prove he’s the answer.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t proved to be the case, and now it looks like his time at Anfield is all-but-over.

