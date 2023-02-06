'On the verge': Journalist claims Naby Keita could end up back in Germany











Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita looks to be on his way out of the club, with a move back to Germany not being ruled out.

Keita has yet to sign a new deal with the Reds despite featuring heavily recently. Since signing for more than £50m, Keita has had a disappointing time on Anfield in the main.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A number of injuries and inconsistent performances have seen some question whether Keita has actually been worth the money, especially given he earns around £120k-a-week at the club.

And according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Keita is now close to leaving Liverpool. However, while talk of Galatasaray has been mentioned, Plettenberg claims a move to Germany is more likely.

❗️News #Keita: The 27 y/o is on verge to leave #LFC as a free agent in summer! Contract extension unlikely at this stage. Many clubs are interested to sign him. But he won’t join Galatasaray. His return to 🇩🇪 is not excluded. Regular starter in the last 4 matches. @SkySportDE 🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/DdNHN1Hfhk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 6, 2023

Keita could well be open to moving on from Liverpool given the current state of affairs at the club.

The Reds are currently struggling for any form under Jurgen Klopp and there are questions even been asked about the German’s future at the club.

Keita leaving on a free will be a disappointing end to proceedings for the club. Given the £50m+ transfer fee and wages spent, losing him for nothing seems a bit of a nightmare.

TBR’s View: Keita needs a fresh start away from Liverpool

There’s no doubting Naby Keita’s time at Liverpool hasn’t been brilliant. He’s done ok in patches but at a time when their midfield is under scrutiny, he’s hardly dominating.

Keita does have some talent but there might just be a need for him to change scenery. He would seem more suited to certain European leagues, with the pace of the PL often bypassing him.

For Liverpool, this does open the door in terms of wages being freed up. They simply have to sign new midfielders in the summer. Keita leaving, then, at least gives them some more wiggle room.