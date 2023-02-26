John Aldridge slams one Liverpool player for being a 'liability' against Crystal Palace











Liverpool stumbled to a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace yesterday as they lacked any real attacking quality at Selhurst Park.

Jurgen Klopp had made some changes to his starting XI, including leaving out Darwin Nunez, who is said to still be struggling with a shoulder injury.

However, Klopp would have thought he’d have put enough into the XI to score a goal and he’ll be bitterly disappointed to come away with a blank and only point.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

One player who failed to impress yet again was midfielder, Naby Keita. The Guinea international has had a bit of a nightmare ever since signing. And with Keita set to leave in the summer, he delivered one of the worst halves of football we’ve seen from him yet.

Indeed, it was so bad, that Liverpool legend John Aldridge took to Twitter to slam Keita, stating he offers nothing to this Liverpool team.

Keita is angling for a move away for free in the summer and neither he or Liverpool seem too fussed about signing a new contract.

It very much looks like Liverpool are going to cut their losses here. Keita – who is on a whopping £120k-a-week – will just have to go into the pile of signings who didn’t quite come off.

TBR’s View: Naby Keita has been so poor for Liverpool

He has had troubles with injuries along the way but Naby Keita’s spell with Liverpool has been bitterly disappointing.

This is player Liverpool paid more than £50m for and frankly, he’s been a huge let down.

Keita moving on this summer is good for everyone. He isn’t good enough for a team like Liverpool and he’ll more than likely move back to Europe, where the pace of the game will suit him more.

Liverpool are out of sorts in general. But Keita is not producing anything, and Aldridge’s tweet, while harsh, is right as well.