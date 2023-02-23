Jurgen Klopp willing to sacrifice two signings to bring in Jude Bellingham











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been seriously impressed with Jude Bellingham, and could go to serious lengths to sign him.

A report from The Athletic has provided more details on the chase to sign one of the world’s most exciting talents.

It’s no secret that Liverpool and Klopp are big admirers of Jude Bellingham.

They’ve been linked with a move for the teenager for some time, and Klopp has taken personal responsibility for bringing him to Anfield.

It was obvious at the World Cup that something was afoot.

Every video or picture released from the England camp saw Bellingham alongside either Jordan Henderson or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The pair wouldn’t leave his side and were almost guarding him from other members of the squad.

Liverpool are very much a team in transition right now, and will require plenty of investment in the summer.

It looks like Klopp is willing to sacrifice an awful lot to bring Bellingham to Liverpool.

Whether he can convince him that Anfield is the right destination for the teenager is another matter.

Klopp willing to go to great lengths to bring Bellingham to Liverpool

The Athletic’s report has now shared more details on the Reds pursuit of Bellingham.

They state that, ‘Nevertheless, Klopp has been impressed by Bellingham and is more likely to spend big on him than sign two players with the same money.’

There are very few positions in the current Liverpool squad that look up to the high standards they’ve set over recent seasons.

Alisson is doing a great job in goal, and the club have more than enough forwards to keep them going for years to come.

However, for Klopp to be willing to sacrifice bringing a centre-back, or even another midfielder to Liverpool to sign Bellingham says a lot.

The ‘world-class’ teenager can fulfil a number of roles in the centre of the park.

He can be deployed in a deep-lying position, run the game as a box-to-box, or play behind the striker as a number ten.

That versatility alone makes him such an important player for whichever club he ends up joining.

