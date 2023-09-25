‘More will arrive’: Journalist suggests Celtic are set to get busy in the January window

Celtic were fairly busy in the summer transfer window this year.

Brendan Rodgers kicked off his new era by adding no less than eight new faces to his squad. However, and injury crisis in defence and the issue with Joe Hart entering the final year of his contract has meant that more business needs to be done by the club if thy are to ensure they can compete in both Europe and domestically.

Unfortunately, the summer window has passed and Celtic will need to wait to January to do that and journalist, Michael Gannon, has said that that is exactly what will happen.

Gannon wrote [Daily Record print edition page 50], “There was some good stuff on Saturday but still the sense there are more gears to come.

“Hatate’s fitness will improve, injured stars will return and the last of the new recruits will get fed into the team. More will arrive in January.

“That’s the worry for the rest though. Celtic haven’t got going yet and they’re still getting the job done.”

As many Celtic fans know, there are two positions still needing to be strengthened this year. The goalkeeper and left-back.

Although it has been suggested that the defensive midfield area also needs to be looked at, TBR Celtic believes that there is plenty of cover in there with Odin Thiago Holm, Kyeokkyu Kwon and Tomoki Iwata

However, Greg Taylor has been impressive both domestically and in Europe this year with Joe Hart also excelling when he is called upon.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The need will come in the summer when Celtic will have to address those two positions. With Hart not being offered a new contract yet (and not forgetting he is 36) it seems likely that he will be replaced.

Greg Taylor may not need to be replaced but he will need decent competition as Alexandro Bernabei has fallen out of the picture at Celtic.

The January window will be very interesting. With Celtic’s financial results being reported the fans will be expecting Rodgers to open those purse strings and bring in more quality.

