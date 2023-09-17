Pundit now thinks Brendan Rodgers has decided 22-year-old is no longer in his plans

Alexandro Bernabei’s Celtic future came into question this week after the Celtic full-back was left out of Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League squad.

The £3.75m 2022 summer signing has failed to make an impact at the Hoops and it looks like he is even further out of the picture after the emergence of Liam Scales.

And pundit, Gordon Dalziel, believes that may be the case after what he witnessed from the Argentinian in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox two weeks ago.

Dalziel said [Clyde SSB], “It’s a bit worrying for him. I thought he was coming onto a good game for Celtic. And then all of a sudden he comes on in the Rangers game and he looked well off the pace.

“He looked like he was jogging through the game. I hate to say this about footballers, he looked a bit disinterested at times for me.

“And I think Brendan Rodgers has decided well, I’m going to go with someone like [Liam] Scales. He’s got that option that he can play that left centre-back like he played at Ibrox.

“He can play left back. He’s natural, he’s comfortable there as well. So I think after the disappointing cameo performance at Ibrox for Bernabei, I’m not surprised he’s been left out.”

Where does Bernabei go from here at Celtic?

TBR Celtic told this morning how former Celtic hero, John Hartson, still believes that Bernabei has a future at the club.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

It’s very difficult to see how when you consider he has only made 21 appearances for Celtic with the majority of those coming off the bench.

Bernabei was signed to provide competition for Greg Taylor who has been outstanding for Celtic over the last two years. But the emergence of the versatile Scales as another option for Brendan Rodgers could be the final nail in the left-back’s coffin.

Only time will tell what will happen for Bernabei. But one thing is for sure, being left out of such a vital European squad when he has cost the club close to £4m doesn’t bode well for the player.

In other news, ‘He’s really very good’: Brendan Rodgers says 25-year-old is like a new player for Celtic now