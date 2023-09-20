New West Ham United signing Mohammed Kudus has said that he’s already really close with new teammate Joseph Anang.

Kudus was speaking on the Iron Cast Podcast alongside Ben Johnson and fellow new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos.

West Ham had a very eventful summer in the transfer market after losing captain Declan Rice.

They appear to have spent the money raised by selling the 24-year-old brilliantly.

James Ward-Prowse has hit the ground running while Edson Alvarez looks like a fantastic purchase.

However, the real excitement this season could come from Mohammed Kudus once he’s settled in.

He thrived at Ajax last season and can play in a variety of roles across midfield and attack that will cause defences plenty of problems.

Kudus has now suggested that he’s already close with West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The 23-year-old hasn’t played for the Hammers’ first team yet but is constantly around the senior squad.

Thursday’s Europa League match could offer him that opportunity, although Lukasz Fabianski might have something to say about that.

West Ham star Kudus says he already close with Anang

Asked if he’s already friends with anyone in the squad, Kudus said: “Obviously, Joseph [Anang] because he shared the Ghanaian bond already, so naturally I’m more closer to him.

“But I mean everyone in the locker room has been helping me settle in so fast.”

Anang has one England Under-20s cap but is also eligible to play for Ghana.

Kudus is a regular in the senior international squad and might be putting a good word in for the 23-year-old if he likes what he sees in training.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Anang has already had three spells away from the club on loan at Stevenage Borough, St. Pat’s Athletic in Ireland and Derby County.

However, with Alphonse Areola and Fabianski ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s hard to see him getting a game.

David Moyes has also called up fellow youngster Jacob Knightbridge to senior training to provide further competition between the goalkeepers.

If Anang can help Kudus settle in at West Ham quickly then he’s still playing a key role at the club even if he’s not playing.

However, he may have to consider leaving the club on loan soon to continue his development.