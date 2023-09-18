Lee Dixon thinks ‘intelligent’ West Ham man was an absolute bargain this summer

Lee Dixon has admitted that West Ham United have made a brilliant signing by bringing in James Ward-Prowse.

Dixon was speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast after an eventful weekend of action in the Premier League.

West Ham faced a very difficult challenge in a clash between two European champions.

The winners of the Europa Conference League hosted the Champions League champions Manchester City.

David Moyes’s side took the lead against the run of play thanks to a fantastic diving header from James Ward-Prowse.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It was another goal involvement for the 28-year-old who has hit the ground running at the London Stadium.

After being relegated with Southampton last season, it was only a matter of time until he was picked up by another Premier League side.

West Ham chased Ward-Prowse all summer and Lee Dixon thinks their persistence has already paid off.

The Hammers spent around £30m for the midfielder and he can feel slightly hard done by that his recent performances didn’t earn him an England call-up this month.

Dixon lauds West Ham signing Ward-Prowse

Robbie Mustoe named James Ward-Prowse his underappreciated performer of the week and Dixon replied: “I completely agree.

“I think we talked about him in the show yesterday about, forget his free-kicks and his set pieces, just look at his tempo play, how he sets the tempo, his passing, his moving into space, he’s standing in space when he’s there, he doesn’t have to move.

“He’s got a brain on him, he’s really intelligent and I think that run you’re talking about to get the goal, you know that’s an intelligent run.

“He has to see that space, he has to wait his time, he doesn’t go too early otherwise he’s seen.

“I forget off the top of my head, but you look at the transfer fee and that’s underappreciated as well. They got him for that?

Mustoe added: “You thought there would be more clubs going in for him,” to which Dixon replied: “Absolutely!”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Many West Ham fans will agree with Dixon that Ward-Prowse already looks like a fantastic purchase.

David Moyes showered praise on the midfielder in the lead-up to the game and he once again delivered.

Although the Hammers came away from Saturday’s match empty-handed, there are plenty of positives to take from the start of the season.

They now have a Europa League clash against Serbian side Backa Topola to prepare for on Thursday.