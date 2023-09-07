West Ham United youngster Jacob Knightbridge has been spotted training with the first team during the international break.

The club released a video on their official YouTube channel with some of their biggest stars away from the club right now.

David Moyes will be absolutely delighted with the way this season has started.

It wasn’t long ago that their star player Declan Rice departed the club and they were struggling to find a replacement.

Five senior players have arrived since then, with Andy Irving immediately heading back out on loan to Austria Klagenfurt.

Two new additions in particular have already made their mark, with James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez looking like fantastic signings.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham are unbeaten in the league and have only dropped two points despite difficult games against Chelsea and Brighton.

Moyes is keen to give some of West Ham’s young stars a chance in training now and Jacob Knightbridge has been given the nod.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper was promoted to the senior side with Alphonse Areola on international duty.

He joined Joseph Anang and Lukasz Fabianski in between the sticks as the squad were put through their paces in scorching heat.

Knightbridge joins West Ham senior training

In the video shared by West Ham, the squad can be seen doing some high-intensity running and passing drills before playing a small-sided game.

The likes of Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Thilo Kehrer are involved having been overlooked by their national teams.

Bowen in particular may feel hard done by given his exceptional start to the campaign.

Among the senior stars on the show, Knightbridge has joined the West Ham squad in training as they prepare for their next game against Manchester City.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The England Under-18 international is fourth choice this season having spent time away from the club on loan at Harrow Borough last season.

He’s now West Ham Under-21s first first-choice goalkeeper, helping them win three of their first four games of the season.

Knightbridge may be hoping for another loan move this season to earn more senior minutes.

He played in the seventh-tier last season and a step up a league would do him the world of good.